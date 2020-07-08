Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (AMZN) and Aspen Group (ASPU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZN) and Aspen Group (ASPU) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

DZ BANK AG analyst Ingo Wermann maintained a Buy rating on Amazon today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3000.12, close to its 52-week high of $3069.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Wermann is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 70.8% success rate. Wermann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Facebook, Adobe, and Apple.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2856.03, representing a -6.6% downside. In a report issued on June 24, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3050.00 price target.

Aspen Group (ASPU)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Group, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 56.1% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Remark Media.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aspen Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.80, implying a 29.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

