Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Altria Group (MO) and Taylor Morrison (TMHC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Altria Group (MO) and Taylor Morrison (TMHC).

Altria Group (MO)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Altria Group on April 30 and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 76.0% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Reynolds Consumer Products, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Altria Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.56, which is a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Taylor Morrison (TMHC)

In a report issued on April 29, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Taylor Morrison, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.73, close to its 52-week high of $33.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 57.1% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Toll Brothers, Tri Pointe, and PulteGroup.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Taylor Morrison is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.00, which is a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.