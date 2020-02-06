Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Alpha and Omega (AOSL), OSI Systems (OSIS) and TTM Technologies (TTMI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alpha and Omega (AOSL), OSI Systems (OSIS) and TTM Technologies (TTMI) with bullish sentiments.

Alpha and Omega (AOSL)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Alpha and Omega, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 56.1% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alpha and Omega with a $16.33 average price target, implying a 34.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Loop Capital Markets also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

OSI Systems (OSIS)

In a report released yesterday, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR assigned a Buy rating to OSI Systems, with a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.76, close to its 52-week low of $84.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 44.2% success rate. Nichols covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Avid Technology, Horizon Global, and RF Industries.

OSI Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.00.

TTM Technologies (TTMI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on TTM Technologies today and set a price target of $17.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.08, close to its 52-week high of $16.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 54.3% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Finjan Holdings, Kratos Defense, and Ducommun.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TTM Technologies with a $17.25 average price target, a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.