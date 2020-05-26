Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Alibaba (BABA), TJX Companies (TJX) and Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

Brian Anderson- May 26, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Alibaba (BABA), TJX Companies (TJX) and Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ).

Alibaba (BABA)

In a report released today, Eddie Leung from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Alibaba, with a price target of $241.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $199.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Leung is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 53.5% success rate. Leung covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NetEase, Baidu, and Sina.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alibaba with a $256.36 average price target, which is a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

TJX Companies (TJX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Buy rating on TJX Companies today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 60.8% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Acushnet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TJX Companies with a $62.53 average price target, implying a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Hold rating on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.09, close to its 52-week high of $38.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 53.6% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.38, representing a 2.4% upside. In a report issued on May 18, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

