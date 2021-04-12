Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Alibaba (BABA), PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OtherBAMXF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alibaba (BABA), PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF).

Alibaba (BABA)

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Buy rating to Alibaba today and set a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $223.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.5% and a 55.8% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and So-Young International.

Alibaba has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $319.59, representing a 42.1% upside. In a report issued on April 8, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

Warburg Research analyst Jörg Philipp Frey maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV today and set a price target of EUR117.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $108.59, close to its 52-week high of $116.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Frey is ranked #1630 out of 7431 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $110.41 average price target, a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR90.00 price target.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Jose Asumendi maintained a Hold rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft yesterday and set a price target of EUR85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $104.50, close to its 52-week high of $108.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Asumendi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 61.7% success rate. Asumendi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Stellantis, and Daimler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $106.56, representing a 2.0% upside. In a report issued on April 8, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR99.00 price target.

