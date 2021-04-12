Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Alibaba (BABA), Mohawk (MHK) and Callaway Golf (ELY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alibaba (BABA), Mohawk (MHK) and Callaway Golf (ELY) with bullish sentiments.

Alibaba (BABA)

In a report released today, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba, with a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $223.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 73.6% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alibaba with a $317.82 average price target, a 41.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, China International also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Mohawk (MHK)

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Mohawk, with a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $202.93, close to its 52-week high of $202.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 54.5% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

Mohawk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $192.89.

Callaway Golf (ELY)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Buy rating on Callaway Golf on April 9 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 66.6% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Callaway Golf with a $34.00 average price target, which is a 24.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

