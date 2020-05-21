Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Alibaba (BABA), Lowe’s (LOW) and Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alibaba (BABA), Lowe’s (LOW) and Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) with bullish sentiments.

Alibaba (BABA)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba on May 18 and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $210.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 59.8% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alibaba with a $252.00 average price target, which is a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Lowe’s (LOW)

In a report released yesterday, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Lowe’s, with a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.71, close to its 52-week high of $126.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 71.3% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lowe’s with a $126.91 average price target, a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

In a report released today, Michael Baker from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 59.7% success rate. Baker covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.23, representing a -5.7% downside. In a report issued on May 14, Credit Suisse also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $31.00 price target.

