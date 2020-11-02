Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Alibaba (BABA) and Under Armour (UAA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alibaba (BABA) and Under Armour (UAA) with bullish sentiments.

Alibaba (BABA)

KeyBanc analyst Hans Chung maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba today and set a price target of $355.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $304.69, close to its 52-week high of $319.32.

Chung has an average return of 20.6% when recommending Alibaba.

According to TipRanks.com, Chung is ranked #852 out of 6981 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alibaba is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $334.15, implying an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Under Armour (UAA)

KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma maintained a Buy rating on Under Armour today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Yruma is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 57.5% success rate. Yruma covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Oxford Industries, Revolve Group, and Stitch Fix.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Under Armour is a Hold with an average price target of $13.86, a -8.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $20.00 price target.

