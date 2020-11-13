Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Alibaba (BABA) and Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alibaba (BABA) and Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN).

Alibaba (BABA)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba on November 11 and set a price target of $335.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $264.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 67.9% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Zillow Group Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alibaba is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $338.55, a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

In a report released yesterday, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Reynolds Consumer Products, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 74.3% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Reynolds Consumer Products is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.