Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Alibaba (BABA) and National Vision Holdings (EYE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alibaba (BABA) and National Vision Holdings (EYE) with bullish sentiments.

Alibaba (BABA)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba today and set a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $206.64, close to its 52-week low of $194.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 63.9% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Fiverr International, and Zillow Group Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alibaba with a $311.36 average price target, which is a 46.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a HK$310.00 price target.

National Vision Holdings (EYE)

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Buy rating on National Vision Holdings today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 75.0% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Vision Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.67.

