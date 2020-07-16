Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Alibaba (BABA) and Lowe’s (LOW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alibaba (BABA) and Lowe’s (LOW) with bullish sentiments.

Alibaba (BABA)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Alibaba, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $241.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 74.8% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alibaba with a $270.95 average price target, a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Lowe’s (LOW)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Buy rating on Lowe’s today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 55.1% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

Lowe’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.70, implying a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

