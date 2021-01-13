Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Alibaba (BABA) and International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alibaba (BABA) and International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF).

Alibaba (BABA)

Barclays analyst Gregory Zhao maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba on January 11 and set a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $225.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.1% and a 62.4% success rate. Zhao covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Holdings, GSX Techedu, and NetEase.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alibaba is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $336.75, implying a 47.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $355.00 price target.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Sell rating on International Flavors & Fragrances on January 11 and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $125.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 53.0% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

International Flavors & Fragrances has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $135.14.

