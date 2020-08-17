Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Alibaba (BABA) and Home Depot (HD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alibaba (BABA) and Home Depot (HD) with bullish sentiments.

Alibaba (BABA)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Alibaba, with a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $253.97, close to its 52-week high of $268.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 72.5% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

Alibaba has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $279.84, which is a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $301.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Home Depot (HD)

In a report released today, Seth Sigman from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $280.55, close to its 52-week high of $282.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Sigman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 54.9% success rate. Sigman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Sportsman’s Warehouse.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Home Depot with a $280.00 average price target, representing a -0.4% downside. In a report issued on August 7, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $306.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.