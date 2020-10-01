Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Alibaba (BABA) and Daimler (OtherDDAIF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alibaba (BABA) and Daimler (DDAIF) with bullish sentiments.

Alibaba (BABA)

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Buy rating to Alibaba today and set a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $293.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.2% and a 34.8% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and So-Young International.

Alibaba has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $319.00, which is a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released today, Marc Rene Tonn from Warburg Research upgraded Daimler to Buy, with a price target of EUR56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Tonn is ranked #2473 out of 6949 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Hold with an average price target of $54.87, representing a 2.3% upside. In a report issued on September 16, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR54.00 price target.

