Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Albertsons Companies (ACI) and Clorox (CLX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Albertsons Companies (ACI) and Clorox (CLX).

Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow maintained a Buy rating on Albertsons Companies today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 48.8% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, TreeHouse Foods, and Kroger Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Albertsons Companies with a $18.88 average price target, a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Clorox (CLX)

In a report released today, Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Clorox, with a price target of $182.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $193.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 66.3% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Mondelez International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Clorox with a $227.22 average price target.

