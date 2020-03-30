Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Air Products and Chemicals (APD), Cree (CREE) and Element Solutions (ESI)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Air Products and Chemicals (APD), Cree (CREE) and Element Solutions (ESI).

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

In a report released today, Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Air Products and Chemicals, with a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $205.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 61.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Archer Daniels Midland, Axalta Coating Systems, and RPM International.

Air Products and Chemicals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $257.50, which is a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Atlantic Equities also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Cree (CREE)

In a report released today, Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Cree, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 58.7% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Maxim Integrated, and TE Connectivity.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cree with a $45.60 average price target, a 23.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Element Solutions (ESI)

In a report released today, Neel Kumar from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Element Solutions, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -5.8% and a 20.0% success rate. Kumar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Westlake Chemical, and Avery Dennison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Element Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00, a 63.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

