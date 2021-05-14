Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Advance Auto Parts (AAP), Ford Motor (F) and Coty (COTY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Advance Auto Parts (AAP), Ford Motor (F) and Coty (COTY).

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating on Advance Auto Parts on May 12 and set a price target of $227.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $204.50, close to its 52-week high of $210.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 75.2% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Williams-Sonoma.

Advance Auto Parts has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $217.36, a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $227.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ford Motor (F)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on Ford Motor on May 12 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.3% and a 54.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

Ford Motor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.46, which is a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Coty (COTY)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Coty on May 12 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 74.9% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Coty with a $11.25 average price target, a 28.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.