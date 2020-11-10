Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA).

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $155.42, close to its 52-week high of $171.43.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 58.7% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lululemon Athletica.

Advance Auto Parts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $175.33, a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $181.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Ulta Beauty. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $265.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 60.1% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Ulta Beauty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $271.57.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ULTA: