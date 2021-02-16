Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and CVS Health (CVS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and CVS Health (CVS) with bullish sentiments.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Advance Auto Parts today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $155.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.4% and a 73.6% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Williams-Sonoma, and Aaron’s Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advance Auto Parts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $176.00, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

CVS Health (CVS)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on CVS Health today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $70.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 65.0% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, Acadia Healthcare, and AmerisourceBergen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CVS Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $85.86, which is a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

