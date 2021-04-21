Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and Brunswick (BC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and Brunswick (BC) with bullish sentiments.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Jefferies analyst Bret Jordan maintained a Buy rating on Advance Auto Parts yesterday and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $196.50, close to its 52-week high of $198.52.

Jordan has an average return of 10.2% when recommending Advance Auto Parts.

According to TipRanks.com, Jordan is ranked #1308 out of 7459 analysts.

Advance Auto Parts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $208.64, representing a 7.6% upside. In a report issued on April 12, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Brunswick (BC)

In a report released today, Anna Glaessgen from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Brunswick, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $102.23, close to its 52-week high of $107.85.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brunswick with a $105.55 average price target, implying a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $114.00 price target.

