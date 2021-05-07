Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Acushnet Holdings (GOLF), Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) and Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Acushnet Holdings (GOLF), Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) and Floor & Decor Holdings (FND).

Acushnet Holdings (GOLF)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Hold rating on Acushnet Holdings today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.55, close to its 52-week high of $51.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 66.1% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acushnet Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.83, a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Compass Point also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $42.00 price target.

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

In a report released today, Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Edgewell Personal Care, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.59, close to its 52-week high of $43.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 69.5% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Edgewell Personal Care with a $40.67 average price target, implying a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

Telsey Advisory analyst Joe Feldman maintained a Buy rating on Floor & Decor Holdings today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $113.20, close to its 52-week high of $116.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Feldman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 67.3% success rate. Feldman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Tractor Supply, and Five Below.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Floor & Decor Holdings with a $125.60 average price target, implying an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

