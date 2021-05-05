Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Activision Blizzard (ATVI), iRobot (IRBT) and Under Armour (UAA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Activision Blizzard (ATVI), iRobot (IRBT) and Under Armour (UAA).

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 57.9% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Alphabet Class A, and Corsair Gaming.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Activision Blizzard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $114.93, representing a 26.5% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

iRobot (IRBT)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Hold rating on iRobot today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $96.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 56.8% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for iRobot with a $133.75 average price target, which is a 46.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Under Armour (UAA)

In a report released today, Mitch Kummetz from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Under Armour, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.88, close to its 52-week high of $24.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 67.1% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Shoe Carnival.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Under Armour with a $28.44 average price target, a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Williams Trading also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $30.00 price target.

