Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Deckers Outdoor (DECK) and Kohl’s (KSS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Deckers Outdoor (DECK) and Kohl’s (KSS) with bullish sentiments.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Uerkwitz from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $96.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 64.4% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Skillz, and Zynga.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Activision Blizzard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $117.24, representing a 23.9% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $102.00 price target.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Jefferies analyst Janie Stichter maintained a Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor today and set a price target of $436.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $311.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Stichter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 56.5% success rate. Stichter covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deckers Outdoor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $416.86, implying a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $390.00 price target.

Kohl’s (KSS)

In a report released yesterday, Stephanie Wissink from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Kohl’s, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 55.4% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and e.l.f. Beauty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kohl’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.80, representing a 14.9% upside. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

