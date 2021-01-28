Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Whirlpool (WHR)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Whirlpool (WHR).

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard today and set a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.67, close to its 52-week high of $95.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 62.3% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Corsair Gaming, and Unity Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Activision Blizzard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $102.47, representing a 12.6% upside. In a report issued on January 25, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

Whirlpool (WHR)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Whirlpool. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $212.40, close to its 52-week high of $214.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 53.9% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Foundation Building Materials, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Wesco International.

Whirlpool has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $210.00.

