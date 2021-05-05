Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and CVS Health (CVS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and CVS Health (CVS) with bullish sentiments.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

In a report released today, Andrew Marok from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Marok is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 72.2% success rate. Marok covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Microsoft, and Bumble.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Activision Blizzard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $115.27, a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CVS Health (CVS)

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on CVS Health, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $81.12, close to its 52-week high of $81.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 65.7% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alignment Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Oak Street Health.

CVS Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.92, a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CVS: