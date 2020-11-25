Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Abercrombie Fitch (ANF) and Gap (GPS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Abercrombie Fitch (ANF) and Gap (GPS).

Abercrombie Fitch (ANF)

In a report released today, David Buckley CFA from Merrill Lynch maintained a Sell rating on Abercrombie Fitch, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.58.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 70.0% success rate. CFA covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Children’s Place, American Eagle, and Five Below.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abercrombie Fitch is a Hold with an average price target of $20.70.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gap (GPS)

In a report released today, Lorraine Hutchinson from Merrill Lynch maintained a Hold rating on Gap, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Hutchinson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 56.7% success rate. Hutchinson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Urban Outfitters, and Capri Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gap is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.75, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $27.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on GPS: