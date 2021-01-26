Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Aaron’s Company (AAN) and RealReal (REAL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aaron’s Company (AAN) and RealReal (REAL) with bullish sentiments.

Aaron’s Company (AAN)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Baugh maintained a Buy rating on Aaron’s Company on February 11 and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.89, close to its 52-week low of $13.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Baugh is ranked #199 out of 7257 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aaron’s Company with a $24.60 average price target, implying a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

RealReal (REAL)

In a report issued on March 26, Susan Anderson from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on RealReal, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.50, close to its 52-week high of $29.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 50.1% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Wolverine World Wide, and G-III Apparel Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RealReal is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.25, a -10.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Nomura also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

