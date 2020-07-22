Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: 1-800 Flowers (FLWS), Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI) and Altria Group (MO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on 1-800 Flowers (FLWS), Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI) and Altria Group (MO).

1-800 Flowers (FLWS)

In a report released today, Linda Bolton Weiser from D.A. Davidson maintained a Sell rating on 1-800 Flowers, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.98, close to its 52-week high of $27.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 52.5% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lifetime Brands, and Helen Of Troy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 1-800 Flowers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI)

KeyBanc analyst Bradley Thomas maintained a Buy rating on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $102.00, close to its 52-week high of $105.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Thomas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 62.1% success rate. Thomas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dollar General, Tempur Sealy, and Best Buy Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $104.77, an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Altria Group (MO)

In a report released today, Stephen Powers from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Altria Group, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Powers is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 64.1% success rate. Powers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Constellation Brands.

Altria Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.00, representing a 19.9% upside. In a report issued on July 7, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.