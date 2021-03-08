Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: 1-800 Flowers (FLWS) and Campbell Soup (CPB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on 1-800 Flowers (FLWS) and Campbell Soup (CPB) with bullish sentiments.

1-800 Flowers (FLWS)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on 1-800 Flowers, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 48.3% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Salem Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 1-800 Flowers with a $47.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Campbell Soup (CPB)

In a report released today, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Campbell Soup, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 70.8% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Campbell Soup is a Hold with an average price target of $51.43.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.