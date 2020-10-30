Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: 1-800 Flowers (FLWS) and Amazon (AMZN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on 1-800 Flowers (FLWS) and Amazon (AMZN) with bullish sentiments.

1-800 Flowers (FLWS)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on 1-800 Flowers, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.3% and a 35.4% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Salem Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 1-800 Flowers with a $35.00 average price target, which is a 45.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report released today, Eric Sheridan from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $4000.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3211.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Sheridan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 72.1% success rate. Sheridan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3807.86, representing a 18.9% upside. In a report issued on October 15, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3600.00 price target.

