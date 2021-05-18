Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Yeti Holdings (YETI), Cricut Inc (CRCT) and Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Yeti Holdings (YETI), Cricut Inc (CRCT) and Luminar Technologies (LAZR).

Yeti Holdings (YETI)

In a report issued on May 13, Peter Benedict from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Yeti Holdings, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.01, close to its 52-week high of $90.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Benedict is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 83.5% success rate. Benedict covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, Petco Health and Wellness Company, and Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yeti Holdings with a $96.62 average price target, representing a 9.2% upside. In a report issued on May 11, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

Cricut Inc (CRCT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained a Buy rating on Cricut Inc on May 13 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 55.6% success rate. Altschwager covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cricut Inc is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.80, which is a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

In a report issued on May 13, Tristan Gerra from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Hold rating on Luminar Technologies, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 62.1% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Advanced Micro Devices, and Himax Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Luminar Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.40, representing a 29.7% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

