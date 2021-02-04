Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Xylem (XYL) and Fastenal Company (FAST)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Xylem (XYL) and Fastenal Company (FAST).

Xylem (XYL)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Xylem. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $97.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 60.2% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Occidental Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xylem is a Hold with an average price target of $97.00, which is a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Fastenal Company (FAST)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh reiterated a Sell rating on Fastenal Company today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.7% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Wesco International, and The Toro Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fastenal Company with a $49.50 average price target.

