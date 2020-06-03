Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Xylem (XYL) and BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Xylem (XYL) and BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH).

Xylem (XYL)

Janney Montgomery analyst Michael Gaugler maintained a Hold rating on Xylem today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Gaugler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 69.2% success rate. Gaugler covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American States Water Company, California Water Service, and Eversource Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Xylem with a $68.20 average price target, which is a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Keith Hughes maintained a Buy rating on BMC Stock Holdings today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 58.6% success rate. Hughes covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Builders Firstsource, Fortune Brands, and Armstrong Ind.

BMC Stock Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.56, representing a -6.0% downside. In a report released today, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

