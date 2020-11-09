Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: XPO Logistics (XPO) and Interface (TILE)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on XPO Logistics (XPO) and Interface (TILE).

XPO Logistics (XPO)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown reiterated a Buy rating on XPO Logistics today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $96.40, close to its 52-week high of $104.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 79.7% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on XPO Logistics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $108.33, which is a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $103.00 price target.

Interface (TILE)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Hold rating on Interface today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.73, close to its 52-week low of $5.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 52.5% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Foundation Building Materials, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Interface is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

