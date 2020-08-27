Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: WW Grainger (GWW) and Construction Partners (ROAD)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on WW Grainger (GWW) and Construction Partners (ROAD).

WW Grainger (GWW)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Hold rating on WW Grainger yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $361.49, close to its 52-week high of $365.66.

Darkatsh has an average return of 1.9% when recommending WW Grainger.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is ranked #4765 out of 6909 analysts.

WW Grainger has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $347.10.

Construction Partners (ROAD)

Raymond James analyst Joshua Wilson maintained a Buy rating on Construction Partners today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.40.

Wilson has an average return of 29.2% when recommending Construction Partners.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is ranked #1928 out of 6909 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Construction Partners with a $20.00 average price target.

