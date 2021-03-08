Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Workhorse Group (WKHS) and ACM Research (ACMR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Workhorse Group (WKHS) and ACM Research (ACMR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Workhorse Group (WKHS)

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky maintained a Hold rating on Workhorse Group on January 4. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbus Mckinnon, Manitowoc Company, and Federal Signal.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Workhorse Group with a $22.00 average price target, which is a 52.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Roth Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ACM Research (ACMR)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Hold rating on ACM Research on February 28. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $88.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 69.0% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACM Research is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $132.83, a 49.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.