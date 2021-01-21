Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Woodward (WWD) and Johnson Controls (JCI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Woodward (WWD) and Johnson Controls (JCI).

Woodward (WWD)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Hold rating on Woodward yesterday and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $122.68, close to its 52-week high of $127.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 61.2% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and Science Applications.

Woodward has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.33, representing a -5.6% downside. In a report issued on January 11, Truist Financial also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $101.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Johnson Controls (JCI)

In a report issued on January 19, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Johnson Controls, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.20, close to its 52-week high of $52.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 68.5% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Johnson Controls with a $51.42 average price target, which is a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.