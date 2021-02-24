Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Williams Co (WMB), John Bean Technologies (JBT) and ITT (ITT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Williams Co (WMB), John Bean Technologies (JBT) and ITT (ITT).

Williams Co (WMB)

In a report released yesterday, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Williams Co, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.84, close to its 52-week high of $23.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 61.1% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Williams Co with a $26.00 average price target, representing a 13.0% upside. In a report issued on February 9, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

John Bean Technologies (JBT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained a Hold rating on John Bean Technologies on February 22 and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $142.06, close to its 52-week high of $144.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobre is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 61.9% success rate. Dobre covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, Lincoln Electric Holdings, and Illinois Tool Works.

Currently, the analyst consensus on John Bean Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $144.33.

ITT (ITT)

In a report issued on February 19, Michael Halloran from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on ITT. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $81.68, close to its 52-week high of $82.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 72.7% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Altra Industrial Motion, and Franklin Electric Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ITT is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $90.80, a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ITT: