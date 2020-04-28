Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Wacker Chemie AG (OtherWKCMF), Sulzer AG (OtherSULZF) and Autoliv (ALV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF), Sulzer AG (SULZF) and Autoliv (ALV).

Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

In a report released yesterday, Christian Faitz from Kepler Capital upgraded Wacker Chemie AG to Hold, with a price target of EUR46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 41.7% success rate. Faitz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as REC Silicon ASA, Clariant AG, and LANXESS.

Wacker Chemie AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.81, which is a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR52.00 price target.

Sulzer AG (SULZF)

Kepler Capital analyst William Mackie maintained a Hold rating on Sulzer AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackie is ranked #5077 out of 6495 analysts.

Sulzer AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.45.

Autoliv (ALV)

Kepler Capital analyst Alexandre Raverdy upgraded Autoliv to Buy yesterday and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.3% and a 34.6% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Autoliv has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $56.50, implying a -7.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

