Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Wacker Chemie AG (OtherWKCMF) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OtherGCTAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF).

Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

In a report released today, Chetan Udeshi from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Wacker Chemie AG, with a price target of EUR50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.40, close to its 52-week high of $97.20.

Udeshi has an average return of 6.3% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Udeshi is ranked #2229 out of 6831 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Wacker Chemie AG with a $81.82 average price target, representing a -12.9% downside. In a report issued on July 17, Warburg Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR66.00 price target.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Akash Gupta maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. today and set a price target of EUR18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.16, close to its 52-week high of $23.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is ranked #6340 out of 6831 analysts.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.62.

