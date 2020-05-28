Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Wacker Chemie AG (OtherWKCMF) and LANXESS (OtherLNXSF)

Analysts are pulling back from the Conglomerates sector as 2 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) and LANXESS (LNXSF).

Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

Kepler Capital analyst Martin Jungfleisch downgraded Wacker Chemie AG to Sell today and set a price target of EUR51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $64.05.

Jungfleisch has an average return of 20.4% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Jungfleisch is ranked #2427 out of 6650 analysts.

Wacker Chemie AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.43.

LANXESS (LNXSF)

Kepler Capital analyst Martin Roediger downgraded LANXESS to Sell today and set a price target of EUR45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.45.

Roediger has an average return of 35.0% when recommending LANXESS.

According to TipRanks.com, Roediger is ranked #4914 out of 6650 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LANXESS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.86.

