Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Wacker Chemie AG (OtherWKCMF) and CNH Industrial (CNHI)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) and CNH Industrial (CNHI).

Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

In a report released yesterday, Martin Roediger from Kepler Capital maintained a Sell rating on Wacker Chemie AG, with a price target of EUR51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.35, close to its 52-week high of $81.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Roediger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 47.8% success rate. Roediger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Clariant AG, LANXESS, and Linde.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wacker Chemie AG is a Hold with an average price target of $72.12.

CNH Industrial (CNHI)

CNH Industrial received a Hold rating and a $7.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Alexandre Raverdy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 47.8% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CNH Industrial is a Hold with an average price target of $7.60, implying a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, Deutsche Bank also resumed coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

