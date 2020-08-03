Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Visteon (VC), Johnson Controls (JCI) and TRONOX (TROX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Visteon (VC), Johnson Controls (JCI) and TRONOX (TROX).

Visteon (VC)

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintained a Buy rating on Visteon on July 31 and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.6% and a 43.6% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Delphi Technologies, and Garrett Motion.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Visteon with a $71.89 average price target, representing a -2.0% downside. In a report issued on July 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Johnson Controls (JCI)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Hold rating on Johnson Controls on July 31 and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 64.9% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Johnson Controls is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.08, which is a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TRONOX (TROX)

Barclays analyst Duffy Fischer maintained a Buy rating on TRONOX on July 31 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 52.1% success rate. Fischer covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and ICL-Israel Chemicals.

TRONOX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.67, representing a 42.1% upside. In a report issued on July 29, Alembic Global also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.