Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Verso (VRS) and The ExOne Company (XONE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Verso (VRS) and The ExOne Company (XONE).

Verso (VRS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen maintained a Buy rating on Verso today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Waitr Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verso with a $23.75 average price target.

The ExOne Company (XONE)

B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Hold rating on The ExOne Company today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.11, close to its 52-week high of $10.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.7% and a 41.9% success rate. Sherbetchyan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Park-Ohio Holdings, and S&W Seed Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The ExOne Company with a $9.50 average price target.

