Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Venator Materials (VNTR) and ACM Research (ACMR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Venator Materials (VNTR) and ACM Research (ACMR).

Venator Materials (VNTR)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on Venator Materials on August 4 and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 61.6% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and GrafTech International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Venator Materials is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.14.

ACM Research (ACMR)

Nomura analyst Donnie Teng maintained a Buy rating on ACM Research today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.03, close to its 52-week high of $112.00.

Teng has an average return of 310.7% when recommending ACM Research.

According to TipRanks.com, Teng is ranked #1282 out of 6873 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ACM Research with a $95.00 average price target.

