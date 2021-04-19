Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: VAT Group AG (OtherVTTGF), Schindler Holding AG (OtherSHLAF) and Precision Drilling (PDS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on VAT Group AG (VTTGF), Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF) and Precision Drilling (PDS).

VAT Group AG (VTTGF)

In a report issued on April 16, Sebastian Kuenne from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on VAT Group AG, with a price target of CHF300.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $270.42.

Kuenne has an average return of 1.2% when recommending VAT Group AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuenne is ranked #3989 out of 7458 analysts.

VAT Group AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $289.27, representing a 7.0% upside. In a report issued on April 9, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF300.00 price target.

Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF)

In a report issued on April 14, Nicholas Housden from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Schindler Holding AG, with a price target of CHF250.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $308.00, equals to its 52-week high of $308.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Housden is ranked #3886 out of 7458 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Schindler Holding AG is a Hold with an average price target of $275.18, a -10.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF245.00 price target.

Precision Drilling (PDS)

In a report issued on April 15, Keith Mackey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Precision Drilling, with a price target of C$44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.76, close to its 52-week high of $28.82.

Mackey has an average return of 13.7% when recommending Precision Drilling.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackey is ranked #1465 out of 7458 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Precision Drilling with a $32.96 average price target, implying a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, National Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$40.00 price target.

