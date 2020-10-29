Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: United Parcel (UPS), Norfolk Southern (NSC) and Trane Technologies (TT)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on United Parcel (UPS), Norfolk Southern (NSC) and Trane Technologies (TT).

United Parcel (UPS)

In a report released today, Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital maintained a Sell rating on United Parcel, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $162.37, close to its 52-week high of $178.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 80.8% success rate. Chamoun covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, TFI International, and Canadian Railway.

United Parcel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $169.29, a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

In a report released today, Thomas Wadewitz from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Norfolk Southern, with a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $202.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Wadewitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 53.5% success rate. Wadewitz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Kansas City Southern, and Werner Enterprises.

Norfolk Southern has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $225.61, a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $224.00 price target.

Trane Technologies (TT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Buy rating on Trane Technologies today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $131.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 56.6% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trane Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $130.58, representing a 2.1% upside. In a report issued on October 16, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

