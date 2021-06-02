Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: United Parcel (UPS) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OtherCTTAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on United Parcel (UPS) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF).

United Parcel (UPS)

J.P. Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck maintained a Hold rating on United Parcel on May 28 and set a price target of $224.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $213.29, close to its 52-week high of $219.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Ossenbeck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 71.4% success rate. Ossenbeck covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Norfolk Southern, and Union Pacific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United Parcel with a $211.40 average price target, representing a -1.9% downside. In a report issued on May 27, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Punzet from DZ BANK AG maintained a Buy rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $150.04.

Punzet has an average return of 34.3% when recommending Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Punzet is ranked #6481 out of 7534 analysts.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.59, implying a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR154.00 price target.

