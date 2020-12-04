Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: United Airlines Holdings (UAL) and GMS (GMS)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on United Airlines Holdings (UAL) and GMS (GMS).

United Airlines Holdings (UAL)

In a report released yesterday, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 57.1% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Southwest Airlines, and American Airlines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United Airlines Holdings with a $43.60 average price target.

GMS (GMS)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James assigned a Hold rating to GMS. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 54.0% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Foundation Building Materials, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GMS is a Hold with an average price target of $33.00, implying an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stephens also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $30.00 price target.

