Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Union Pacific (UNP) and Nabors Industries (NBR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Union Pacific (UNP) and Nabors Industries (NBR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Union Pacific (UNP)

In a report issued on January 8, Brandon Oglenski from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Union Pacific, with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $218.82, close to its 52-week high of $221.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 58.8% success rate. Oglenski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Expeditors International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Union Pacific with a $216.46 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nabors Industries (NBR)

Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Nabors Industries on January 8 and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $68.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.6% and a 37.8% success rate. Anderson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Energy Services Reunited, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Nabors Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $61.80, which is a -11.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.